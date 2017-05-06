The hacker who leaked Orange Is The New Black’s upcoming fifth season wasn’t content to sit back and settle for the immense amount of Steve Harvey programming available on television today. No, they wanted new Steve Harvey and they didn’t give a damn how they got it. According to Variety, eight episodes of Steve Harvey’s Funderdome have allegedly been released on the torrent site Pirate Bay. The show, which ABC describes on their casting site as a sort of Shark Tank/America’s Got Talent hybrid in which inventors and entrepreneurs convince an audience to fund their idea, is scheduled to premiere on June 11. Hackers might rush to leak the latest television shows before their release date, but the full, multilayered understanding of the title “Funderdome” must come in its own time. The realization just cannot be rushed.