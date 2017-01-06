Paramount is putting together a Transformers cinematic universe, and Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to lead Bumblebee, a spinoff slated for release in June 2018. Steinfeld would play a tomboy and after-school mechanic, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in the movie set to be directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) from a script by Christina Hodson (Shut In). Bumblebee would focus on the yellow autobot that has been one of the series’ main characters. The Transformers cinematic universe has been gestating for some time: Outside of the four successful Michael Bay movies (and the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight), Akiva Goldsman led a writers room focused on expanding the series with prequels and spinoffs. Could a female-focused spinoff earn a cameo from Transformers’ original after-school mechanic, Megan Fox?