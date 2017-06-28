In what feels like a reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s proposed “travel ban,” but really could be about anything going on in U.S. politics today, K’naan, Residente, Riz MC (a.k.a. Riz Ahmed), and Snow Tha Product have teamed up on a music video for their cover of “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” off The Hamilton Mixtape. Directed by Tomás Whitmore, the video celebrates “America’s ghostwriters,” who hold the country together, even as they’re hunted down by ICE agents. Stay through the credits to see a cameo from Daveed Diggs.