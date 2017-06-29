Hannibal Buress Hired an Imposter To Go to the Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Hannibal Buress might play a teacher in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that didn’t stop the actor from playing hooky. According to Entertainment Weekly, earlier on Wednesday the comedian put out a call on social-media for a “lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight.” In the since-deleted tweet he wrote that the gig paid $500 and requested pictures. The stunt worked: Later that night the Broad City star posted a picture of “Hannibal Buress” at the L.A. premiere of the new Marvel superhero flick on Twitter.

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

In addition to finding a stand-in who doesn’t really bear that close a resemblance to him, beyond sharing the same facial hair and bald heads, Buress also used the wrong release date for the movie (it’s out July 7). The guy who attended the premiere in his stead seemed to have a great time doing it — he even answered interview questions on the red carpet.