Is Half-Blood Prince Harry Really The Sassiest Harry Potter?

Let’s be real. If we actually grew up in a cupboard under a flight of stairs, we’d be as thick-skinned against our haters as baby Harry is against Voldemort’s killing curse. That’s why I solemnly swear the character of Harry Potter is up to no good in his sassy remarks; seriously, Harry is a coldhearted badass if you come at him. Throughout all seven Harry Potter books, the titular character provides so much shade you’d think you were in the Forbidden Forest.

Redditor InquisitorCOC managed to compile a pretty impressive ranking of how sassy Harry gets in the novel series.

While most of the ratings make complete sense and exceed expectations, InquisitorCOC has Half-Blood Prince as the sassiest our Chosen One gets, citing this exchange:

“Do you remember me telling you we are practicing non-verbal spells, Potter?”

“Yes,” said Harry stiffly.

“Yes, sir.”

“There’s no need to call me ‘sir,’ Professor.”

The words had escaped him before he knew what he was saying.

While reading this quote, I forgot Snape dies in Deathly Hallows because Harry basically just Avada Kedavra-ed him with that comeback. However, that being said, I think Harry gets more moody than Mad Eye in Order of the Phoenix. Cut off from Dumbledore, feeling abandoned by his friends, Harry simply does not have any more Fawkes to give.

For instance, there’s this Fiendfyre-esque burn Harry doles out to Hermione.

“Harry, don’t go picking a row with Malfoy, don’t forget, he’s a prefect now, he could make life difficult for you…”

“Wow, I wonder what it’d be like to have a difficult life?” said Harry sarcastically.

If Quirrell were alive to see this following clap-back, he’d be scorched to dust all over again.

Yeah, Quirrell was a great teacher. There was just that minor drawback of him having Lord Voldemort sticking out of the back of his head!

By the way, Quirrell in the above GIF is me trying to think up a comeback on the spot and failing miserably. Obviously, Harry’s savagery is most on-point with the Dursleys.

“Listening to the news,” said Harry in a resigned voice.

His aunt and uncle exchanged looks of outrage.

“Listening to the news! Again?”

“Well, it changes every day, you see.”

Personally, I don’t know whether Dudley is more traumatized by the Dementors that soon attack, or this magical bit of sass.

“This is night, Diddykins. That’s what we call it when it goes all dark like this.”

Harry Potter becomes Hogwarts’ resident bad boy when he literally tells off a prefect, calling them a git. The fact that the prefect in question is Draco makes this diss even more glorious.

“Manners, Potter, or I’ll have to give you a detention,” drawled Malfoy, whose sleek blond hair and pointed chin were just like his father’s.“You see, I, unlike you, have been made a prefect, which means that I, unlike you, have the power to hand out punishments.”

“Yeah,” said Harry, “but you, unlike me, are a git, so get out and leave us alone.”

Basically, Order of the Phoenix Harry scores an O on his Sass O.W.L. exam.