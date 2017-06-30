Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 for its upcoming eighth season, and Variety is reporting via sources that their exit was prompted by failed pay negotiations. Kim and Park had been on the show since it premiered in 2010, and were allegedly seeking equal pay to their co-stars, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin. All four of the shows original stars are credited with the same number of episodes, but Kim and Park are speculated to have been paid somewhere around 10 percent less than their white cast mates, despite logging the same 168 episodes. CBS issued this statement regarding the departures, “We are so appreciative of Daniel and Grace’s enormous talents, professional excellence and the aloha spirit they brought to each and every one of our 168 episodes. They’ve helped us build an exciting new Hawaii Five-0, and we wish them all the best and much success in their next chapters. Mahalo and a hui hou…”
