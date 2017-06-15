Hear Coldplay’s New Song ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

Coldplay has just released another song, “All I Can Think About Is You,” and it’s the latest track from their forthcoming EP, Kaleidoscope. The band is calling Kaleidoscope a “sister release” to its last album, A Head Full of Dreams from 2015, that will have five total tracks, including “Miracles (Someone Special)”, “A L I E N S”, a remix of “Something Just Like This” (their collaboration with The Chainsmokers), and “Hypnotised”. That last track will even have its own accompanying app, courtesy of Brian Eno. Yes, that Brian Eno, who actually has another app available providing what he describes as one of his “Ambient experiments.” So this is 2017. Coldplay is coming to you via apps and Brian Eno is a brogrammer.