10:47 p.m.

Seth Meyers Roasts Trump With DJ Khaled Catchphrase

Seth Meyers used the “immortal words” of DJ Khaled to prove how Trump set in motion a chain of events that would lead him to be under investigation.

10:25 p.m.

The Daily Show’s Trump Presidential Twitter Library On Tweets In History

▶️ “What do we think historians will be saying about these tweets? I like that you think there will be historians in the future.”

10:03 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Police Story

A sensitive and insightful episode about racist policing.

9:34 p.m.

Hear Coldplay’s New Song ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

It’s the latest release from their upcoming EP, Kaleidoscope.

7:37 p.m.

DeMario Jackson Says He Has Lost His Job As A Result of Rumored Misconduct

“I feel like the truth will be able to come out through those videos.”

6:02 p.m.

Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat on Arrested Development’s Comedy Legacy

To this day, Hale’s parents still don’t think it’s funny.

5:23 p.m.

The Story Behind Orange Is the New Black’s Torture Scene

“I’m doing these things because my heart is broken.”

4:49 p.m.

The Orange Is the New Black Cast Ate a Lot of Pop-Tarts This Season

“As far as I’m concerned, making out on set is not cheating, and eating Pop-Tarts on set is not calories.”

3:19 p.m.

19 Unsettlingly Nice Tom Cruise Stories

Did you know he sends Dakota Fanning a birthday present every year?

2:59 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff recently shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

2:47 p.m.

Everything to Know About Lorde’s Melodrama Before Listening

Jack Antonoff co-produced it and Robyn was an influence.

2:29 p.m.

Carrie Coon Tells Ewan McGregor She Wasn’t Allowed to Act As a Kid

The Fargo co-stars had very different paths to the craft.

1:18 p.m.

What a Deadlocked Jury Could Mean in the Cosby Case

The possible scenarios.

12:35 p.m.

Nick Cave Brings Dark Tales of Death and Loss to the Beacon Theatre

“They told us our dreams would outlive us … but they lied.”

12:11 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Says NBC Shouldn’t Have Pulled Carmichael Show’s Gun Episode

“What it says is you don’t think that America is smart enough to handle real dialogue.”

11:49 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Recaps the Master of None Finale: ‘It’s Not a Flashback’

“I’m going to be a little coy about sharing my own personal interpretation.”

11:46 a.m.

Bill Cosby Jury Unable to Reach Verdict

A motion for a mistrial was denied, and the jury has been ordered to return to deliberations.

11:40 a.m.

Life’s About to Get As Good As a New Shania Twain Single

Her album is out this September.

11:38 a.m.

Review: The Book of Henry Is Terribly Unlike Any Other Terrible Film You’ve Seen

This movie isn’t just bad – it’s nonfunctional.

11:27 a.m.

Transparent Season-4 Trailer: Family Is Gross, But It’s Important

The Pfeffermans are back.