Life’s About to Get Good With This New Shania Twain Single
Shania Twain hasn’t released a new album in 15 years, which is what you do when you’re a country legend who’s already sold more albums than an entire generation of country stars and could use a decade-plus vacation (especially given her long period of personal strife). But since this was never a retirement — even though she did what definitely seemed like a farewell tour — today, she’s back. Twain has announced that a brand-new album, Shania Now, will be out on September 29 and “Life’s About to Get Good” is its first single. She performed the song first at Stagecoach Country Music Festival, but here it is, her very own self-help salve in a song. Give thanks, y’all.