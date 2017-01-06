Latest News from Vulture

24 mins ago

Hear Radiohead’s Previously Unreleased Ok Computer B-Side ‘I Promise’

Hear it ahead of the 20th anniversary Ok Computer reissue.

10:03 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Bad Omens

We’ve officially entered the post-Rayna James era.

9:14 p.m.

Watch Jack White and Elton John Duet New Blues Song ‘Two Fingers of Whisky’

The clip is part of documentary American Epic Sessions.

6:22 p.m.

Denis Leary Wants to Make a Kellyanne Conway Musical

It’ll be “my Oscar, my Emmy, and my Tony.”

5:40 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried Is Indeed Down to Play the Role Again

The Mamma Mia! sequel will arrive in theaters July 2018.

5:27 p.m.

I Went to a Concert With a Basement Full of Dead People and Loved It

In the crypt, architectural and musical pleasure converge.

4:28 p.m.

Revisiting the Comics Story That Redefined Wonder Woman

It was written and drawn by one of the comics medium’s greats, George Pérez.

4:10 p.m.

The Putin Interviews Trailer: Oliver Stone Sits Down With Vladimir

Showtime will release the interviews starting June 12.

3:32 p.m.

Which Misogynistic Cannes Films Were Jessica Chastain Putting on Blast?

The actress criticized this year’s lineup for its “disturbing” depictions of women.

3:07 p.m.

Arcade Fire Announce New Album, Share ‘Everything Now’ Music Video

Expect new Arcade Fire July 28.

2:56 p.m.

Every Place Is the Perfect Place to Listen to Lorde’s New Song, ‘Perfect Places’

This has Jack Antonoff’s prints all over it.

2:52 p.m.

Netflix Cancels Sense8

The sci-fi drama premiered in 2015 and had two seasons.

2:26 p.m.

The 7 Paths to Post–Saturday Night Live Success

From the Untouchables to Lorne’s Pets.

1:54 p.m.

HBO, Land of A-List Actress TV Projects, Picks Up Julia Roberts’s Limited Series

It’ll look great alongside Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

1:45 p.m.

The ’70s Wonder Woman TV Show Was Like Nothing Anyone Had Seen Before

▶️ Lynda Carter’s Amazonian heroine was a game changer for TV action.

1:41 p.m.

Sasheer Zamata’s 7 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches

A look back at Sasheer Zamata’s standout SNL moments.

1:05 p.m.

Stan, a Word Originally Coined by Eminem, Has Now Been Added to the Dictionary

Congratulations to the Beyhive, Rihanna Navy, Pine Nuts, Beliebers, and Barbz alike.

12:59 p.m.

The One SNL Sketch Donald Trump Refused To Do

“Trump had to stand in a tree with his face looking out of the hole of this tree, and he did not like that.”

12:41 p.m.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Carly Rae Jepsen, Jack Antonoff, Halsey, and More

Carly Rae Jepsen is becoming the pop queen of B-sides and lost tracks.

12:22 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Looking Like a Hit. Here’s What That Would Mean for Hollywood.

Wonder Woman has a chance at the highest-ever opening for a live-action female-directed film.