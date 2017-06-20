Hip-Hop Mourns the Infamous Prodigy of Mobb Deep: ‘P Was the Illest’

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

As news of the death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy on Tuesday at age 42 has spread throughout his hometown of New York City and well beyond, the hip-hop community has begun offering their thoughts on the magnitude of his loss. Prodigy’s importance to the foundation of rap was such that Nas, a fellow rap innovator, was the first to break the news and offer his condolences in an Instagram post. Since then, everyone from Q-Tip to A-Trak has attempted to put into words what Prodigy meant to rap and to their own personal careers and lives. Below are some of the best tributes we’ve seen so far.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Forever A post shared by Havoc of Mobb Deep (@mobbdeephavoc) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Man I'm rocked by the news of my man p passing... So many memories w him n havoc n the fellas.. Man im @ a loss — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

I'm sick to my stomach, what terrible news to wake up to. RIP Prodigy one of my favourite rappers of all time, can't believe this. — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 20, 2017

Don't want to believe he's gone. Omg. RIP @prodigymobbdeep #QueensFinest A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Prodigy ! RiP I'll never forget going to New York and hearing mobb deep for the first time. In queens. Life changing sound. Hell on earth. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 20, 2017

I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy. — el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017

Damn ... was just talking to p about a song we had with the other p Sean price we was saying can't wait to hear that shit ..Shit is crazy — ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017

"There's a War going on outside No Man is safe from..." -The P, E Double: May Allah Be Pleased w our Brother. Your works remain. 🙏🏿 — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 20, 2017

Rest In Paradise young Blood @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP can't believe you gone lord we was just chilling !! Hold ya head @mobbdeephavoc pic.twitter.com/tXjogmHIfH — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 20, 2017

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

Shattered hearing news of Prodigy while here Luxembourg tour. MobbDeep duo=nice guys, I would see him occasionally out in LI. #restinbeats — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 20, 2017

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

We keep losing our great ones... To my dude Bandana P... R.I.P. Prodigy of The Infamous MOBB DEEP... We got crazy memories! Condolences To Your Family! @prodigymobbdeep A post shared by @djpremier on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

THE LEGEND Rocking Pelle Leathers Forever. RIP PRODIGY. #QUEENS A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

And for an immediate brief history lesson, A-Trak has provided some thoughtful initial memories:

Yo P was the illest. Straight up P was the illest. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

P's voice. P's slang. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

Remember when Mobb Deep put 8ball on that joint on Murda Muzik? And then P put BG on his solo album? P was so dope. Fuck. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

I started buying vinyl in 94 right when The Infamous came out. You know when you feel like you grow up with a group?? — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

The progression from The Infamous to Hell On Earth to Murda Muzik to HNIC, that shit was perfection. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

This was the day I recorded a Prodigy verse for a Duck Sauce song. I felt like a kid that day. Still in the vault. pic.twitter.com/jCfKv8uuej — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

I used to go visit @CRAZEARONI in Miami, he had a Hummer and we'd drive around bumping the Infamous. Reciting the skits. Fuck. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017

P never had a corny moment in his life. Most of the so-called greats had a couple sus moves. Not P. — Cannibal Aux (@atrak) June 20, 2017