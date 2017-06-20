Hip-Hop Mourns the Infamous Prodigy of Mobb Deep: ‘P Was the Illest’

Prodigy.
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
the death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy on Tuesday at age 42 has spread throughout his hometown of New York City and well beyond, the hip-hop community has begun offering their thoughts on the magnitude of his loss. Prodigy’s importance to the foundation of rap was such that Nas, a fellow rap innovator, was the first to break the news and offer his condolences in an Instagram post. Since then, everyone from Q-Tip to A-Trak has attempted to put into words what Prodigy meant to rap and to their own personal careers and lives. Below are some of the best tributes we’ve seen so far.
I been doing this shit for years. Holding heat, selling, using, abusing all kinds of drugs. Robbing niggas, running up in niggas cribs, you know, the whole shit. So don’t ever in your life get me confused with some of them other niggas that you might see on tv, or hear on the radio & such. Know what I’m saying? I mean this is me, P, I’m speaking for my fucking self. When you see me at thew show, on stage, or in the street, I definitely got the gat on me you know what I’m saying? Know what I mean? & it ain’t like I’m trying to be a tough guy, or make people think I’m crazy by saying all this shit… but what is is is that, I know how niggas get down. I used to be in the clubs, The Muse, The Tunnel, whatever the fuck. Niggas get they little drink on having fun with they little crew, start cutting, shooting or whatever, things like that. A lot of these so called rap niggas aint never seen no parts of that shit you know what I’m saying? You dig where Im coming from? & I know a lot of y’all niggas, matter fact all y’all niggas listening to this shit is like “Yeah, we gon see them Mobb Deep niggas we gon see what they about. You know what I’m saying? Touch them niggas we gon see where they head is at. So yo, I’m gonna let you niggas know right now. You ain't gotta waste your time, or your money on your hospital bills. & if you step to me on a personal level I don’t back down easy. There's a good chance your ass either gonna get shot, stabbed, or knuckled down..one out of the three. So don't gamble with your life duke word up. 8 believe me, I know very well I could get shot, stabbed or fucked up too, whatever. I ain't "Supernigga, I’m a little skinny mutha fucka. It's all about who gets who first, though you know what I'm saying? So therefore, say no more. To all my niggas, get the money, frontin niggas get deceased. And oh yeah, to all them rap ass niggas with your half assed rhymes talking about how much you get high, how much weed you smoke, & that crazy space shit that don't even make no sense, don't ever speak to me when you see me, know what I'm saying? Word. I'ma have to get on some ol’ high school shit, start punching niggas in they faces for living.
And for an immediate brief history lesson, A-Trak has provided some thoughtful initial memories: