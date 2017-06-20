Hip-Hop Mourns the Infamous Prodigy of Mobb Deep: ‘P Was the Illest’

By
Image
Prodigy. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

As news of the death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy on Tuesday at age 42 has spread throughout his hometown of New York City and well beyond, the hip-hop community has begun offering their thoughts on the magnitude of his loss. Prodigy’s importance to the foundation of rap was such that Nas, a fellow rap innovator, was the first to break the news and offer his condolences in an Instagram post. Since then, everyone from Q-Tip to A-Trak has attempted to put into words what Prodigy meant to rap and to their own personal careers and lives. Below are some of the best tributes we’ve seen so far.

And for an immediate brief history lesson, A-Trak has provided some thoughtful initial memories:

Tags:

Hip-Hop Mourns the Infamous Prodigy of Mobb Deep