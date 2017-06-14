The week after the Tony Awards has been brutal for this season’s plays. Today, Paula Vogel’s Indecent, which centers on the 1923 production of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance, announced plans to end its run on June 25. Indecent won two Tony Awards on Sunday, for director Rebecca Taichman and for its lighting design. Yesterday, fellow Broadway plays Sweat and Six Degrees of Separation also announced plans to close this month. Lynn Nottage’s Sweat, which won a Pulitzer Prize this year but earned no Tonys after three nominations, will close July 25. The revival of Six Degrees of Separation, which earned nominations for best revival and star Corey Hawkins, and also starred Allison Janney, will close June 18.

Following the announcement of Indecent’s closure, Vogel criticized New York Times theater critics Ben Brantley and Jesse Green (formerly of New York Magazine), both of whom gave Indecent and Sweat mixed reviews. She also complimented Lucas Hnath, who wrote A Doll’s House, Part 2, and congratulated J.T. Rogers, who wrote the best-play winner Oslo, the other two Tony nominees for best play.

Brantley&Green 2-0. Nottage&Vogel 0-2. Lynn, they help close us down,&gifted str8 white guys run: ourplayswill last.B&G#footnotesinhistory. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) June 14, 2017