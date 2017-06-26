Aubrey Plaza Is on an Instagram Mission in the New Poster for Ingrid Goes West

In Ingrid Goes West, Aubrey Plaza plays Ingrid Thorburn, a young woman struggling with social-media-exacerbated anxiety and coping with the recent death of her mother. Fresh out of a psychiatric care facility where she was treated for a breakdown, Ingrid has nothing tying her to her hometown anymore so she sets out for Los Angeles on a path to reinvent herself … and to become the best friend of Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), a lifestyle blogger she’s started obsessively following on Instagram. Plaza has really cornered the market on playing alluring onscreen oddballs, and she’s at her zenith as the totally intense, potentially violent, but ultimately very insecure Ingrid. She’s joined by Olsen, who actually gets to do some good acting again outside of a green-screen universe movie, and a scene stealing O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the role of her Batman-obsessed landlord and potential love interest. Go to the theater and see it, in the West or otherwise, on August 11.