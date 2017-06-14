Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Fleeting Peace

Danielle Brooks effortlessly balances this show’s comedic and dramatic voices.

21 mins ago

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season Finale Recap: Guidance Counselor Bather

“Kimmy Bites an Onion!” is a dazzlingly clever episode.

24 mins ago

Jerrod Carmichael Explains Why Performing Is Like a First Date

And why he doesn’t use a computer to write stand-up comedy.

12:47 p.m.

Reality Steve on Bachelor in Paradise’s Future: ‘I Think It’s Done’

The eponymous creator of infamous Bachelor spoiler site Reality Steve says he thinks the show is doomed.

12:03 p.m.

This Is How Sex Is Orchestrated on Reality Shows Like Bachelor in Paradise

A reality-TV producer explains.

11:57 a.m.

How Sofia Coppola Reclaimed The Beguiled for Women (and Gay Men)

“I really made this movie for my gay men friends.”

11:36 a.m.

Ingrid Michaelson to Play Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

From July 3 through August 15.

11:15 a.m.

The Tupac Biopic Dodged Lawsuits, Feuds, and a Wavering Estate. Was It Worth It?

The long and complicated history of All Eyez on Me.

11:00 a.m.

SZA Is Finally in Ctrl: On the Long Road to Her Debut Album

“There’s been like three different albums, three completely different versions of this album over the span of the last three years.”

11:00 a.m.

Friends From College Trailer: Cobie Smulders and Fred Savage Are College Pals

Coming to Netflix July 14.

10:40 a.m.

Ryan Seacrest Will Reportedly Host the American Idol Reboot

“Who am I if not the American Idol guy?”

10:32 a.m.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.”

10:31 a.m.

In Its First Season, The Handmaid’s Tale Greatest Failing Is How It Handles Race

The show’s feminist aims are undone by its refusal to be honest about race.

10:21 a.m.

Rough Night Review: Woman Can Have It All, But How About Studio Comedies?

The first female-directed R-rated comedy since 2009 has a premise that’s often funnier than the execution.

9:29 a.m.

Katy Perry Explains the ‘Strange Race to Be the Most Woke’

If it is indeed a race, she’s falling behind.

9:13 a.m.

Kate McKinnon Gives Us Her Extremely Folksy Take on the Jeff Sessions Hearing

She also explains how the Jeff Sessions face is like a Grinch face.

9:04 a.m.

Jordan Gavaris On Why He Waited to Come Out

“It’s a scary thing to own who you are publicly.”

9:00 a.m.

Madeline Brewer on The Handmaid’s Tale Finale and Janine’s Fate

“It definitely leaves you in a place of ‘Holy sh*t.’”

8:31 a.m.

Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump Is Back and Just Thrilled to Be Moving to D.C.

“It was so lonely in New York doing whatever I wanted whenever I wanted.”

8:22 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Ends As It Began — by Amping Up the Anxiety

Season one of the Hulu series was effectively tense, and occasionally a little too much.