Here’s How to Livestream the James Comey Hearing

James Comey will testify on Thursday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday, former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His opening statements — which include quotes from Trump demanding loyalty that feel like they could have been lifted from The Godfatherwere made available online earlier today. Comey will deliver them formally tomorrow before the committee, during a televised session starting at 10 a.m. If you’ve got a television handy, just tune into C-SPAN 3 and you’re all set. If not, you’ve got a few options for streaming the hearing from your computer or phone.

Option 1: Watch it on Twitter, courtesy of Bloomberg’s @Business account.

Option 2: Stream it directly from the U.S. Senate website. You’ll find a link to Comey’s testimony, as well as other Senate Intelligence Committee hearings, here.

Option 3: Check out the hearing on PBS, which will be livestreaming Comey’s testimony on Thursday morning.

Option 4: CNN will be also be streaming Comey’s testimony. You’ll find it on the outlet’s home page.

Option 5: Watch it online on C-SPAN 3. You’ll need a cable log-in for this option.

