James Corden is determined to fight fear with laughter with this week’s special episodes of the Late Late Show filmed in London. The British host opened the first of his three-show stint across the pond by addressing the recent deadly terrorist attack in the city. “Some people might say it’s a strange time to do a variety show from this city — I couldn’t disagree more,” the host said. He explained:

“We’re going to bring you the stupidest, most fun-packed shows we’ve ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer. And you know what: the people who carried out that attack would hate that, too.”

Corden shared his pride in his hometown, promising to show off London’s beauty, diversity, and “its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way.” He added, “This is not a country that feels afraid.”