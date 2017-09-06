The U.K. experienced another seismic political shake-up on Thursday night, but you might not have known it if you spent your evening at Central Hall Westminster, the location of James Corden’s third and final Late Late Show set in London. Indeed, as a massive cloud of chaos and uncertainty surrounded the famed venue, Corden was staging a positively delightful reunion with his Into the Woods co-star Emily Blunt, as they powered their way through 14 modern songs in six minutes while acting out a streamlined version of Romeo and Juliet. The Late Late Show host came to London vowing to respond to recent atrocities with “the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows” he and his staff could think up. And he left by providing his sharpest contrast of the week: offsetting Theresa May’s stunning electoral humiliation with Emily Blunt rapping “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”