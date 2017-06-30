James Cromwell Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail Over New York Energy Company Protest

James Cromwell is the actor you call if you need someone to play a character with an upright moral character, like a stern but secretly loving pig farmer. In real life, he’s not playing at all. After refusing to pay court-ordered fines stemming from a December 2015 arrest, the American Horror Story: Asylum actor was sentenced to a week in jail alongside two of his fellow environmental protesters. The Times-Herald Record states that Cromwell and five others, who reportedly refer to themselves the Wawayanda Six, were charged with obstruction of traffic following a December 18, 2015 protest of Competitive Power Ventures’ natural gas power plant in Wawayanda, New York. The actor had criticized the facility as a detriment to the environment. “If we don’t stay together, nothing will change,” Cromwell told Times-Herald Record. “Power to the people.” The Oscar nominee has until 5:00 pm on July 14 to pay his fines of $375 and avoid jail time, but, seeing as how he has declined to pay thus far, you can probably go ahead and plan out that seven-day James Cromwell marathon in his honor now.