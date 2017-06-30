Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Adele Was Forced to Cancel Her Final Two Tour Dates Due to Damaged Vocal Cords

“I’m so desperate to do them I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you.”

27 mins ago

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Batter Up

The first-ever Batter Week is here!

9:27 p.m.

James Cromwell Sentenced to 7 Days in Jail Over New York Energy Company Protest

The Young Pope actor refused to pay fines stemming from the 2015 sit-in.

7:51 p.m.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Will No Longer Feature a "Bride Auction"

One less awkward, pirate-related question you’ll have to field from your kids this summer.

6:22 p.m.

The Carmichael Show Canceled by NBC

The throwback family sitcom garnered critical acclaim in its three seasons.

4:40 p.m.

Two Hawaii Five-0 Stars Reportedly Leaving Show Over Salary Disputes

Kim and Park are credited with as many episodes as their two other co-stars, Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin.

4:20 p.m.

8 Movies to See (or Skip) This July 4 Weekend

The next best thing to the Hamptons is your local theater.

4:13 p.m.

We Might Know The Names of Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s New Twins

Always follow the trademarking receipts.

4:00 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Has Apparently Seen Enough of Feud to Sue FX Over It

The Oscar winner is celebrating her 101st birthday with some legal action.

3:57 p.m.

‘Jane Roe’ Speaks: Teresa Lancaster on The Keepers and Her Search for Justice

“There isn’t one day that goes by where I don’t hear Maskell’s name, and it’s haunting.”

3:10 p.m.

When Did Arcade Fire and the Killers Become the Same Band?

Try to tell the difference between their new songs. We dare you.

3:00 p.m.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 and 6 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Jay-Z, Calvin Harris, Beach House, Washed Out, and more soundtrack for your summer.

2:58 p.m.

After the Han Solo Firing, Will Hot Directors Work With Lucasfilm Again?

Who’s at fault? And what’s going on with Alden Ehrenreich?

2:51 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s George Washington Impression Is Super Trumpy

This one goes out to all the haters and the losers, especially that Alec Baldwin guy.

2:35 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Was Great Because It Was Bananas

The Freeform teen drama was a singularly crazy experience.

2:09 p.m.

Movie Review: The House Doesn’t Win This Time

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star in an unfocused comedy that’s always about two steps from being actually amusing.

1:53 p.m.

The Best Beats from 4:44 Producer No I.D.

A guide to some other beats that have defined him as an artist to revere.

1:47 p.m.

Here Is Alexander Skarsgård’s (Bad) Idea for Big Little Lies Season Two

“So, it’s basically a badass revenge story …”

1:39 p.m.

Dear White People Avoids Netflix’s Kill List, Gets Renewed for a Second Season

Stay woke.

1:10 p.m.

Every Will Ferrell Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Which movie best captures the Will Ferrell Experience?