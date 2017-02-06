Japan Is Getting a My Neighbor Totoro Theme Park

Hop aboard your friendly, neighborhood Catbus and make your way to Japan sometime in the 2020’s: a My Neighbor Totoro-inspired “Ghibli Park” is in the works. Studio Ghibli, the animation studio behind critically-acclaimed animes like Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke, announced the plans to develop the park at the site of the 2005 World Expo in Nagakute. The proposed attraction will reportedly bring the fantastical, idyllic world of Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 classic to life by restaging the “situations and landscapes” of the film. Would one of these scenarios, perchance, be a giant, cuddly forest spirit you can nap on? Unclear. But the site already attracted over a million visitors last year with “Satsuki and Mei’s House,” an impressive recreation of the character’s traditional Japanese house including many of the props and details seen only in the background.