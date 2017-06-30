The Complete Guide to Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44

Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Let’s get straight to it, shall we? Jay-Z’s 13th solo album, 4:44, is here and, yes, it addresses head on all the betrayal Beyoncé divulged on Lemonade. At ten tracks and clocking in at just over 35 minutes, 4:44 makes short work of being Hov’s most confessional body of work to date. With a feature from Beyoncé and spoken bits from their daughter Blue Ivy and Jay’s mother Gloria Carter, the album also ranks among the rapper’s most personal. It’s a family, ahem, affair, but others were invited into his creative home to build this album. Let’s take a dive into the nuts and bolts.

Rollout

The first hint of 4:44’s existence came in early June with mysterious ads from Tidal promoting nothing else but that timestamp. Eventually, teasers for an NC-17 film starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyongo’o, and Danny Glover (which has yet to materialize in full) called 4:44 cropped up. Several more teasers for the visual project followed – as did leaks of photos other actors like Emile Hersch and Jesse Williams supposedly involved with the visual component – with a later announcement of the album. On June 30, 4:44 was released as both a Tidal and Sprint exclusive. Anyone who subscribed to Tidal before June 26 reportedly gained access to the album; the rest, however, will only get the album if they sign up to Tidal through Sprint. This window of exclusivity, however, will reportedly expire in a week, and the album will then be made widely available. In addition to streaming on Tidal, 4:44 will play in full on loop for 24 hours (until July 1) across various rap-aimed U.S. radio stations through a partnership between iHeartRadio and Roc Nation.

Major Players

Jay Z: He’s credited as the executive-producer of his own album, as almost always has been the case.

No. I.D.: The legendary Chicago beat architect and Capitol Music Group exec produced every single song on 4:44, which is a first for Jay Z. The two last collaborated on 2013’s “Holy Grail.”

Beyoncé: In many ways, Beyoncé is the central figure of 4:44. She’s seemingly for whom much of the album was written, and she adds ethereal vocals (and a few strategic “amens”) to the intimate airing out of the Carters’ dirty laundry, “Family Feud.”

Gloria Carter: Prior to 4:44’s release, Jay had teased a song called “Adnis,” named after his father. On the album, however, it’s his mother who shows up. “Smile” tells the story of Gloria Carter living as a closeted lesbian all her life, then absolves her of forced silence by giving her a voice at the song’s end. Gloria closes “Smile” with a poem that doubles as her public coming out:

Living in the shadow Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows people see you as happy and free Because that’s what you want them to see Living two lives, happy, but not free You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free But you live with the fear of just being me Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be No harm for them, no harm for me But life is short, and it’s time to be free Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed Smile

Blue Ivy Carter: As she’s wont to do, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s oldest child has popped up on another one of her parents’ albums. This time, Blue provides the opening to “Legacy,” with a simple, innocent question that has only complicated, mature answers: “Daddy, what’s a will?”

Frank Ocean: Another Jay-Z album, another Frank Ocean feature. This is the Hov third album, following Watch the Throne and Magna Carta Holy Grail, that Frank Ocean has featured on. He sings here on “Caught Their Eyes.”

Damian Marley: Recently, photos of Jay-Z in Kingston, Jamaica surfaced – though it’s unclear when they were taken – of the rapper in the Marleys’ Tuff Gong Studios with Damian Marley and reggae legend Sister Nancy. Marley confirmed they were working on a song for Hov’s album, and we now know it was “Bam,” which samples Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam.”

Kim Burrell: Despite being filmed making inflammatory homophobic comments, gospel singer Kim Burrell was featured on Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” last year. She curiously shows up again as a background singer on “4:44,” just moments after Jay-Z’s mom preaches a word of her own about true freedom for queer people.

The-Dream: A longtime collaborator of the Carters, The-Dream sings background vocals on “Marcy Me.”

Young Guru: A trusted member of the Def Jam and Roc-A-Fella behind-the-scenes family, Young Guru engineered 4:44, like so many of Jay-Z’s albums.

Steve Wyreman: No. I.D.’s production value on 4:44 would not be what it is without the instrumentals to back it up. Almost all of the guitars, pianos, bass, synths, and even organs you hear on songs like “Story of O.J.,” “Bam,” and “Marcy Me” were played by Steve Wyreman (of No. I.D.’s own Cocaine 80s collective).

Jay-Z's Annotations

As part of Roc Nation’s deal with iHeartRadio to stream the album country-wide on radio for 24 hours, Hov provided his own brief song descriptions that are unsurprisingly vague, although somewhat useful. (Fun fact: 4:44 got its name from Jay-Z waking up at 4:44 a.m. to “write” the title track.) Here are his annotations for each song:

JAY-Z breaks down the meaning behind each song off '4:44' https://t.co/Ubp8b4X9eu pic.twitter.com/4Ow57KNFEL — Missinfo (@Missinfo) June 30, 2017

Notable Lines

All the water cooler talk around the world on Friday will likely revolve around every line Jay-Z speaks on this album seemingly in response to Beyoncé’s Lemonade, particularly his admission of infidelity (by way of a reference to Eric Benét cheating on Halle Berry, and the return of the infamous “Becky With the Good Hair”) and that Solange’s actions in that elevator were justified. These are just a few of the highlights you’ll want to memorize and analyze before speaking to anyone this weekend:

“Kill Jay Z”: “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong/You almost went Eric Benét /Let the baddest girl in the world get away/I don’t even know what else to say/Nigga, never go Eric Benét.”

“Family Feud”: “Yeah, I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky.”

“4:44”: “I suck at love, I think I need a do-over / I will be emotionally available if I invited you over / I stew over what if you over my shit?”

And then there are the lines that have (almost) nothing to do with marital drama, but are either just plain funny or memorable for their candor. The Al Sharpton reference even suggests parts of this album were recorded as recently as less than two weeks ago:

“Family Feud”: “Ain’t no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I’m cute” and “Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies/How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?”

“Moonlight”: “We stuck in La La Land/even when we win, we gon’ lose.”

“Smile”: “Niggas’ll rip your shit off Tidal just to spite you/Ahhhh what did I do?”

More “Smile”: “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take” and “My therapist said I relapsed/I said, “Prehaps I Freudian slipped in European whips.”

“Legacy”: “Your seed, married his seed, married my seed/That’s how we keep Carter money all in the family.”

Disses

Elsewhere on the album, Jay-Z takes hip-hop to task from the specific to the entity. Most notably, he puts a target on his (former?) Throne partner Kanye West with shots that seem to respond to Kanye’s own onstage complaints about their friendship.

“Kill Jay Z: “I know people backstab you, I felt that too/But this fuck everybody attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba ‘Ye/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You give him $20 million without blinking/he gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck what was he thinking?/’Fuck wrong with everybody?’ is what you saying/But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Kanye’s “30 Hours”: “I hit the gym, all chest no legs.”

“Bam”: “Uh, niggas is skippin’ leg day just to run they mouth.”

“Niggas in Paris”: (all of it)

“Caught Their Eyes”: “Don’t big bro me, don’t big homie/I’ve seen pure admiration become rivals/I’ve been to Paris at least two times/I’ve seen the Eiffel, I’ve seen an eye full.”

Future is also the recipient of a Jay-Z low-blow that makes a laughing stock of Future’s disdain with Russell Wilson being a stepfather to Baby Future.

“Kill Jay Z”: “In the future, other niggas playin’ football with your son/You had lost it, 13 bottle of Ace of Spade what it did to Boston.”

After Prince’s death, Tidal argued it had an agreement with Prince to be the sole source to stream Prince’s catalog, which Prince’s estate has since fought against in court. On behalf of Tidal, Jay-Z raises a big fat middle finger to the proprietors of Prince’s estate, namely Prince’s former lawyer L. Londell McMillan, on this album.

“Caught Their Eyes”: “I sat down with Prince, eye to eye/He told me his wishes before he died/Now, Londell McMillan, he must be color blind/They only see green from them purple eyes/They eyes hide, they eyes high/My eyes wide shut to all the lies/These industry niggas, they always been fishy/But ain’t no Biggie, no lazy eye, huh/This guy a slave on his face/You think he wanted a master with his Masters?/You greedy bastards sold tickets to walk through his house/I’m surprised you ain’t auction off the casket/

Samples

“Kill Jay Z”: The Alan Parsons Project, “Don’t Let It Snow”

“The Story of O.J.”: Nina Simone, “Four Women“ (pitched up on the intro); Kool G. Rap & DJ Polo, “Kool Is Back“; Kool & the Gang, “Kool’s Back Again”

“Smile”: Stevie Wonder, “Love’s in Need of Love Today”

“Caught Their Eyes”: Nina Simone, “Baltimore” (Randy Newman cover)

“4:44”: Hannah Williams and the Affirmations, “Late Nights & Heartbreak”

“Bam”: Sister Nancy, “Bam Bam” (in what could be interpreted as further Kanye shade, Kanye also heavily sampled “Bam Bam” in last year’s “Famous”)

“Moonlight”: The Fugees, “Fu-Gee-La” (the song also lyrically references Lauryn Hill)

“Legacy”: Donny Hathaway, “Someday We’ll All Be Free”

Visuals

It remains to be seen when and if we’ll get the NC-17 film with Lupita and Mahershali, or any of the other footage that’s been teased (not to mention the unreleased songs heard in each), but there is one visual element to 4:44 so far. Shortly after releasing the album, Jay also shared an animated video for “The Story of O.J.” directed by Jay and Mark Romanek (who also directed Beyoncés “Sandcastles,” the only video from Lemonade in which Jay appeared). The black-and-white video stars Jay-Z as “Jaybo” in a play on minstrelsy that features an animated Nina Simone and other characters with cartoonish enlarged lips, eating watermelon, playing football (for the title’s namesake), and other black stereotypes that depict certain horrors of black history that always threaten: no matter what you do, who you are, or where you go, if you’re black, you’re “still a nigga.”