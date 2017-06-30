All of Jay-Z’s 4:44 Lines That Directly Address Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

Eric Benét, god bless your mentions. Beyoncé told you Jay-Z cheated. Solange intimated that Jay-Z cheated. And, with 4:44, Jay-Z references Benét (he dated Halle Berry, remember?) to confirm that he goofed: “You almost went Eric Benét,” Hov raps. “Let the baddest girl in the world get away.” 4:44 — a personal rumination on Jay’s legacy, his marriage, and black identity — doesn’t bury the truth. He cops to the long-gestating tea: Jay is taking responsibility for everything Lemonade accused him of, almost line by line. Here are 4:44’s clearest responses to Bey’s Lemonade:

“Hold Up”: “Never had the baddest woman in the game up in your sheets”

“Kill Jay-Z”: “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away”

“Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath as you pass it off so cavalier”

“Kill Jay-Z”: “You egged Solange on / Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong”

“Sorry”: “He always got them fucking excuses / I pray to the lord you reveal what his truth is / I left a note in the hallway / By the time you read it, I’ll be far away”

“4:44”: “I suck at love, I think I need a do-over / I will be emotionally available if I invited you over / I stew over what if you over my shit?”

“Sorry”: “Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright / We gon’ live a good life”

“4:44”: “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame”

“Forward”: “Go back to your sleep in your favorite spot just next to me”

“4:44”: “And all this ratchet shit and we more expansive not / Meant to cry and die alone in these mansions / Or sleep with our back turned”

“Sorry”: “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair”

“Family Feud”: “Yeah, I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky!”

“Sorry”: “Now you want to say you’re sorry / Now you want to call me crying”

“4:44”: “We talked for hours when you were on tour / Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone”