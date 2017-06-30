Watch the Animated Video for Jay-Z’s New Song The Story of O.J.

Well, the wait is finally over as Tidal made Jay-Z’s thirteenth studio album 4:44 available for streaming. In addition, the streaming platform also offered an animated visual to the second track on 4:44, The Story of O.J., which was directed by Hov himself and Mark Romanek. Romanek is best known for directing One Hour Photo and recently, the music video for Beyoncé’s Sandcastles from her sixth studio album Lemonade. In addition to Jay-Z’s rapping, The Story of O.J. also features a sample of Nina Simone. This bleak animated visual stars Jay-Z’s 2D counterpart, a cartoon character by the name of Jaybo, and has an ending so grim, it’s nothing short of provocative. You can stream the black and white animated video below.