Jay Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, and subsequently got in his feelings. What’s a husband-of-Beyoncé to do? Take to Twitter to personally thank all the rappers who’ve inspired him, including (and especially) his wife, a skilled MC in her own right. Hov — who promises he wasn’t drunk, just inspired— name-dropped everyone from Kanye, Chance the Rapper, Drake, Andre 3000, Nas, Big L, Queen Latifah, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and more. In peak Dad Twitter, Jay admitted he was confused by the app, but determined to spread the love. His conclusion: “black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though .” Read the thread below and take some screenshots before Blue Ivy snatches back the iPad and promptly deletes these tweets.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit ...Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

(Keep in mind that Jay is a full-time Instagram Husband — Twitter isn’t his game.)

Thank you, this way — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp...beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Oh excuse me? Did you think with that broken Dropbox link Jay Z was done? No, no. There are a couple more names to come.