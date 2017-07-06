Jennifer Connelly To Play The Voice of The Oppressor in Snowpiercer TV Show

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

If you lived on a train that perpetually circled the globe so as not to freeze in place and snuff out all of humanity’s hope for surviving a new ice age, would you want Jennifer Connelly as the ever-present voice bringing you daily updates over the PA system? Of course you would, and TNT agrees. According to Deadline, Connelly has just been cast in the network’s series adaptation of the Bong Joon-ho movie Snowpiercer, and she will play a first-class passenger named Melanie Cavill who is also The Voice of the Train. Cavill is part of the upper crust, but she’s also curious about the plight of the poor living in the back of the train, which is essentially steerage. This interest will likely put her on an intersecting path with Daveed Diggs’s character, Layton Well, who becomes a member of a class revolt. The pilot for the new drama will be directed by Scott Derrickson, who most recently helmed Doctor Strange.