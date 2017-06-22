Hallelujah! J.Lo Has Returned to Her True Talent, Romantic Comedies

Jenny is returning to her block! Not the Bronx, necessarily, but to romantic comedies, a (disappearing) genre she is exceptional at. The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and even Monster-in-Law — J.Lo’s back at it, baby. She has announced plans to develop and star in Second Act, a romantic comedy from STX Films (Bad Moms), to be directed by Peter Segal (50 First Dates). Second Act will follow a “big box store employee who reinvents her life and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree,” according to the Wrap. She’s currently working on NBC’s Shades of Blue, and serving as a judge on the network’s dance competition show, World of Dance, but that’s okay — after seven years away from leading her very own rom-com (2010’s The Back-Up Plan), we’re back in the love business. At this point, though, she could livestream her daily life with A-Rod, and we’d be satisfied.