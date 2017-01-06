Photo: John Bigelow Taylor/Courtesy of Donal Ellis Gallery, New York

A great work of art from 1875 that’s never been seen in any museum, almost never seen at all, sat on the wall of a small gallery at the recent Frieze New York art fair. The artist, Bear’s Heart, was one of 72 Cheyenne, Kiowa, and Arapaho prisoners of war found guilty without trial and taken by train south and east away from their native lands of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle and brought to a prison camp at Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida. They were subjected to forced labor and, to please visiting tourists, encouraged to draw. This drawing depicts that train ride — also the last lost moment of life outside camp walls, with color, a sense of life in the world, a world that is enjoyed, not endured. The thought that the person who drew this paid with years of his life for the “honor” of creating it drills into my heart. I think this drawing could go up against anything made anywhere in the world in 1875.

*This article appears in the May 29, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.