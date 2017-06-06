Jerry Seinfeld Dodging a Hug Attempt From Kesha Is Peak Cringe Comedy

To crib the structure of a standard Jerry Seinfeld observation, have you ever noticed how there are huggers and people who would like to preserve their personal space? Seinfeld himself is part of the latter group, at least according to this red carpet video, in which the comedian dodges several hug attempts from Kesha, a hug enthusiast. “I’m Kesha. I love you so much,” she says. “Oh, thanks,” he says. “Can I give you a hug?” She asks. “No, thanks,” he says. “Please,” she repeats. “No, thanks,” he insists. “A little one,” she pleads. “Yeah, no thanks,” he holds firm. Cringe comedy hasn’t been this well-written since the British version of The Office.