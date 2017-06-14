Latest News from Vulture

3:13 p.m.

Plays Indecent, Six Degrees of Separation, and Sweat to Close This Month

It has been a brutal season for plays.

3:04 p.m.

Selena Gomez Has an Incredibly Strong Wig Game in the ‘Bad Liar’ Video

“Call me an amenity.”

2:35 p.m.

Anthony Padilla Just Left YouTube Comedy Duo Smosh to Go Solo

“I’m excited about creating things again that won’t have to pass through a filter.”

2:31 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix Is in the Works, Potentially With Jessica Chastain

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner would play Jean Grey, a.k.a. Phoenix.

1:39 p.m.

Yvonne Strahovski Felt Horrible Filming That Handmaid’s Tale Car Scene

“I spent most of my time apologizing to Lizzy after each take.”

1:14 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black Recap: Fleeting Peace

Danielle Brooks effortlessly balances this show’s comedic and dramatic voices.

1:12 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season Finale Recap: Guidance Counselor Bather

“Kimmy Bites an Onion!” is a dazzlingly clever episode.

1:09 p.m.

Jerrod Carmichael Explains Why Performing Is Like a First Date

And why he doesn’t use a computer to write stand-up comedy.

12:47 p.m.

Reality Steve on Bachelor in Paradise’s Future: ‘I Think It’s Done’

The eponymous creator of infamous Bachelor spoiler site Reality Steve says he thinks the show is doomed.

12:03 p.m.

This Is How Sex Is Orchestrated on Reality Shows Like Bachelor in Paradise

A reality-TV producer explains.

11:57 a.m.

How Sofia Coppola Reclaimed The Beguiled for Women (and Gay Men)

“I really made this movie for my gay men friends.”

11:36 a.m.

Ingrid Michaelson to Play Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

From July 3 through August 15.

11:15 a.m.

The Tupac Biopic Dodged Lawsuits, Feuds, and a Wavering Estate. Was It Worth It?

The long and complicated history of All Eyez on Me.

11:00 a.m.

SZA Is Finally in Ctrl: On the Long Road to Her Debut Album

“There’s been like three different albums, three completely different versions of this album over the span of the last three years.”

11:00 a.m.

Friends From College Trailer: Cobie Smulders and Fred Savage Are College Pals

Coming to Netflix July 14.

10:40 a.m.

Ryan Seacrest Will Reportedly Host the American Idol Reboot

“Who am I if not the American Idol guy?”

10:32 a.m.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins Weighs In on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

“There are situations that happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.”

10:31 a.m.

In Its First Season, The Handmaid’s Tale Greatest Failing Is How It Handles Race

The show’s feminist aims are undone by its refusal to be honest about race.

10:21 a.m.

Rough Night Review: Woman Can Have It All, But How About Studio Comedies?

The first female-directed R-rated comedy since 2009 has a premise that’s often funnier than the execution.

9:29 a.m.

Katy Perry Explains the ‘Strange Race to Be the Most Woke’

If it is indeed a race, she’s falling behind.