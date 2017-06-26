Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Why Were Lord and Miller Fired from Star Wars’ Han Solo Movie?

The studio even called in an acting coach for star Alden Ehrenreich.

10:00 a.m.

Netflix’s Gypsy Goes Nowhere, Slowly

Twin Peaks aside, this has not been a great month for Naomi Watts projects.

9:38 a.m.

Xscape Reunited for the First Time in 18 Years at the BET Awards

A biopic about the R&B stars, including Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris, is already in the works.

9:34 a.m.

John Oliver Explains the Dangers of Vaccine Skepticism on Last Week Tonight

And the impossibility of proving a negative.

9:19 a.m.

Remy Ma Ends Nicki Minaj’s 7-Year Winning Streak at the BET Awards

The streak is over, but this feud is far from it.

9:08 a.m.

T.J. Miller Discusses His ‘Contrarian’ Relationship with Thomas Middleditch

Goodbye, Erlich Bachman.

9:00 a.m.

Being on House of Cards Was One of the Highlights of Patricia Clarkson’s Career

She also teased some details from the set of the upcoming HBO mini-series Sharp Objects.

9:00 a.m.

25 Years Later, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman Is Still the Best Superhero Villain

She remains the most incisive depiction of villainy the genre has ever seen cinematically.

8:24 a.m.

Claws Recap: Peanut Butter and Swamp Pigs

This episode ends with something that made me scream, “HOW DARE YOU” at my television.

7:41 a.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: I Am Become Death, Destroyer of Worlds

Is this how it started, the push and pull between good and evil?

12:56 a.m.

New Edition Performs With Adorable Baby New Edition at BET Awards

The cast of BET’s The New Edition Story miniseries joined Bobby Brown & Co. onstage.

12:27 a.m.

Veep Season-Finale Recap: Off to the Races

Prediction: Jonah will be elected president before this show ends.

12:02 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Calls Out Police Brutality, Public Schools in BET Award Speech

Michelle Obama praised the Chicago rapper in a video intro to the award.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Preacher Season-Premiere Recap: Highway to Hell

Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy finally hit the road.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails Stop By the Roadhouse on Tonight’s Twin Peaks

Man, the booker at the Bang Bang Bar really deserves a raise.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Silicon Valley Season-Finale Recap: Servers Have Souls Too

This wasn’t Silicon Valley’s best season, but it was its funniest.

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

New Images Offer a Few Hints About Jay Z’s Upcoming Visual Album 4:44

Great news for all you Ron Perlman fans out there.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Marti Noxon Isn’t Afraid of the ‘Ugly Stuff’

Having honed her black humor on Buffy and Mad Men, she’s ready for her newfound role — as Hollywood’s go-to bard of “dark-hearted bitches.”

Yesterday at 8:01 p.m.

Bill Cosby PR Team Says His Town Halls Won’t Be About Sexual Assault Accusations

“When we initially talked about the town hall meetings, it was about restoration of legacy,” Cosby publicist Ebonee Benson told CNN on Sunday.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

Prince Harry Casually Reveals That He ‘Wanted Out’ of the Royal Family

But our resident Woke Prince decided to stay.