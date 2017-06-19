John Oliver Breaks Down Trump’s Misguided Affection for Coal

Donald Trump professes to love coal miners and has promised to protect their jobs. But that’s not exactly the case, according to John Oliver, who says the president has a spurious understanding of what miners need and what their job actually entails. “There’s not evidence of [Trump loving coal miners]. What there is evidence of is his affection for mine CEOs. His secretary of commerce is Wilbur Ross, who ran the company that had the deadly Sago Mine disaster. He’s also close to Bob Murray, who claims that Trump called him shortly after the election to deliver a special message,” Oliver says. Murray recounted the call on cable news: “He said, ‘Tell your coal miners I’ve got their back.’ Then he said, ‘I love you, man.’” Welcome, Mr. Murray, to the elite group of people Donald Trump professes to love: You are now in the company of such esteemed Americans as, by Oliver’s count, “the worst Baldwin, exactly one of his two daughters, and the hollow-eyed business ghost that greets him in the mirror every morning.”