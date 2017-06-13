Meanwhile, Johnny Depp Is Trying to Make The Libertine Happen (Again)

Photo: The Weinstein Company/IMDB

When did you forget about The Libertine, the 2004 historical drama starring Johnny Depp and Rosamund Pike? Was it as soon as you left the theater, or as soon as you read about Depp’s other Libertine movie? In the Libertine we’re talking about, Depp played John Wilmot, a rogue who is threatened with exile after he pens a play that offends King Charles II (John Malkovich). If you haven’t seen the movie, you’re in luck: As Glastonbury’s first Cinemageddon stage guest of honor, Johnny Depp is bringing it back, according to the Guardian. (The Hollywood Vampires are staying home for this outing.)

The Pirates star will introduce three movies — The Libertine, Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man, and Withnail and I — for an audience seated in 100 American and Cuban cars from the 1960s, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis told the Guardian. Depp will also chat about the selections with filmmaker Julien Temple. The Libertine, which flopped when it was released, is sure to be the night’s crown jewel. “This is one of those films that got lost in the shuffle,” Depp said in a statement. “It’s a film on which a lot of people worked very hard, and one that I am very proud of.” Feel free to revisit the trailer for yourself.