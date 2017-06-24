Johnny Depp Is Sorry for That ‘Bad’ Donald Trump Assassination Joke

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Not even 24 hours after joking around at the Glastonbury Festival that U.S. President Donald Trump should be “assassinated,” Johnny Depp has apologized for his remarks, explaining that is was an attempt at humor gone wrong. “I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said in a statement to People on Friday. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.” At the popular British arts and music festival, Depp went off on his brief Trumpian tangent while presenting a screening for his 2004 film The Libertine, an historical drama that he thinks is very underrated. ﻿“This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible. But I like that you’re all a part of it. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he said to the laughing crowd, not-so-subtly reminding them of John Wilkes Booth. “I want to clarify. I’m not an actor. I lie for a living.”