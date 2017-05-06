Julia Roberts Might Lead Mr. Robot Creator’s Homecoming

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for GLSEN

Listen, it’s fine that Julia Roberts wasn’t one of Big Little Lies’ movie-star moms turned Monterrey-murder moms. She’s okay with it. While Nicole and Reese and Laura and Zoe and Shailene got to frolic on that beach, Julia Roberts will soon be pulling double duty as the lead on not one but two TV series: In addition to an HBO limited series of her very own, Roberts is in talks to star in Homecoming, a drama series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, according to Deadline.

Based on the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name, Homecoming’s first season featured a character-driven mystery about a caseworker at a secret government facility, her supervisor, and a soldier adjusting to regular life. Told through telephone calls, therapy sessions, and overheard conversations, Homecoming was the first scripted podcast from Gimlet Media, and starred the voices of Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, and David Cross. Your move, Big Little Lies season two.