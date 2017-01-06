HBO, Land of A-List Actress TV Projects, Picks Up Julia Roberts’s Today Will Be Different Adaptation

Julia Roberts, TV star. Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Count HBO as the primary home of limited-series TV adaptations of popular novels starring A-list movie actresses. Today, HBO picked up Julia Roberts’s adaptation of Maria Semple’s Today Will Be Different, which stars Roberts as Eleanor Flood, a woman who “wakes up determined to be her best self — but then life happens.” The show will take place over the course of a single day, and will make a great companion to Big Little Lies, as well as the network’s upcoming Amy Adams–led Sharp Objects. For those craving more Semple adaptations, a film based on her book Where’d You Go, Bernadette is also in the works with Cate Blanchett.

