Jumanji Trailer: Welcome to the Jungle, It’s a Video Game

Board games are for the olds. This Jumanji is all about that modern technology. In the trailer for the update on the 1990s film, a Breakfast Club–style gang of mopey teens get sucked into an old console game, and they come out the other end as the Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The twist: They all chose the wrong characters for their personalities and, boy, the popular girl is not happy to be in the body of Jack Black. Jumanji, a fantasia on race, gender, and the concept of existing in a body in space, premieres December 20.