Kate McKinnon’s had a long, long year kicking ass on Saturday Night Live, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that when the end of the season loomed at Studio 8H, she wanted to pick up a hammer and blow off some steam in whatever way possible. So — lucky her! — it just so happened that NBC started a massive amount of construction in their offices, allowing her to demolish a wall or two with her tool skills. Too bad she picked the wrong walls. “But I did feel alive,” she mused. “Wow, did I feel young and alive.”
Kate McKinnon Celebrated Her Landmark SNL Season By Destroying Some NBC Property With a Hammer
