Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Kate McKinnon Celebrated Her SNL Season By Destroying NBC Property With a Hammer

As one does.

1:09 a.m.

What We Learned From the First Black Panther Trailer

First off: evil Michael B. Jordan is almost uncomfortably hot.

Yesterday at 10:44 p.m.

Ice Cube Schooled Bill Maher on Why He Crossed the Line

Maher wasn’t so comfortable with apologizing, but he gave his guests the floor to treat his mistake as a teaching moment.

Yesterday at 9:34 p.m.

The First Black Panther Trailer is Here

Welcome to Wakanda.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Final Four

I’m calling shenanigans on Ru’s twist decision.

Yesterday at 8:48 p.m.

Frank Ocean Plays His First Show Since 2014 at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival

Ocean sang songs including “Solo,” “Nights,” and “Self Control” live in concert for the first time.

Yesterday at 7:38 p.m.

The Goat Who Played Black Phillip in The Witch Also Appears In It Comes At Night

Ya boy continues to live deliciously.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Review: It Comes at Night Is a Slow-burning, Nerve-racking Horror Film

The atmosphere is so thick with dread that nothing much needs to happen to make you sweat.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Casual Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey Write Letters to Their Younger Selves

And there are a lot of PS’s.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

SZA’s Ctrl and 4 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Glen Campbell and Chuck Berry offer up sublime final albums.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Bill Cosby Feared Being Called a ‘Dirty Old Man’ for Involvement with Constand

Bill Cosby and Andrea Constand’s professional relationship came under closer scrutiny in day five of the trial.

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

What Is Going on With Katy Perry’s Livestream?

Transcendental meditation, mostly.

Yesterday at 3:17 p.m.

Hollywood, Give Robin Wright More Badass Roles

When did you realize that you needed to see Robin Wright barrel down a mystical beach, racing into a battle against a bunch of Germans?

Yesterday at 3:10 p.m.

Amanda Bynes on Asking Drake to ‘Murder’ Her Vagina: I Was Serious, But on Drugs

The former child star says she’d like to return to TV.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

Longtime Cosby Accuser Victoria Valentino: Bill Cosby Is a ‘Predator’

“I hope he suffers the consequences of his actions, because we certainly have.”

Yesterday at 2:51 p.m.

Tony Awards Predictions 2017: Who’s Most Likely to Win?

This year, there’s only one sure Bette.

Yesterday at 2:47 p.m.

Orange Is the New Black’s Fifth Season Feels Like a 13-Hour-long Bottle Episode

It suffers from Netflix bloat.

Yesterday at 2:41 p.m.

How Sofia Boutella Became the Mummy, in 4 Not-So-Easy Steps

“I remember there was one look where my tongue was the only thing on my body that was not touched up.”

Yesterday at 2:37 p.m.

Queen Sugar Producer: Oprah Thought About Running for President

“One of my EPs on Queen Sugar thought maybe she’d run for president and she’s Oprah.”

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

The Keepers Director Ryan White Got the Idea for His Netflix Series From His Mom

He says it’s “completely possible” that his show could lead to answers in Sister Cathy’s unsolved murder case.