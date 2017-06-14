Attorney General Jeff Sessions would like to clarify that it wasn’t that there was anything fishy in his interactions with former FBI director James Comey, merely that Comey is six-foot-eight and he thought the sound above his head was a cicada. At least that’s how the story goes according to SNL’s resident Sessions, Kate McKinnon, who stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and got the chance to deploy her weird Jeff Sessions grin and take on the attorney general’s Senate hearing. Now, can we recruit Maya Rudolph to do a Kamala Harris and have her and McKinnon re-create this exchange?