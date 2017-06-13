Katrina: American Crime Story is Officially Delayed

Ryan Murphy is currently working on a lot of shows, and three of them are future seasons of his American Crime Story anthology series. A potential fourth season, centering on the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, has been announced, but seasons two and three have to come first. Katrina: American Crime Story hasn’t gotten as far into production as The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, despite the fact that Katrina is meant to be the first follow up to The People v. O.J. Simpson. So it’s unsurprising that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the season focusing on the New Orleans natural disaster will now arrive as season two of the show, instead of season three. Katrina will air late next year, with Versace broadcasting sometime earlier in 2018. This should free up Murphy to announce at least three more seasons of television by the end of summer.