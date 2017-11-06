Katy Perry Caps Off Her Week By Talking About Taylor Swift Once Again

Photo: 2010 Getty Images

While Katy Perry has been pretty brazen with her Taylor Swift smack-talk over the past few weeks leading up to the release of her new album, Witness, she now seems to be knocking her approach down a few notches by extending an olive branch of … friendship? While speaking with Arianna Huffington over the weekend as part of her days-long — and peculiar — livestream, Perry revealed that she wants their feud to be put behind them. “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent,” she explained. “I forgive [Swift], and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually … I think it’s time.” For Perry, she thinks there are “bigger fish to fry” and “bigger problems” in the world that warrant more attention than their petty internal problems. “I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter,” she continued. “And like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”

Perry still has a few problems with Swift, though. “Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does, and maybe she doesn’t agree with everything I do,” she explained. “But like … I really, truly, want to come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, and understanding and compassion.” Meanwhile, Swift hasn’t said a damn thing about any of this.

