Katy Perry Livestreamed an Intense Therapy Session

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry is spending her entire weekend online in order to promote her new album, Witness. Whether it’s going to sell albums or not has yet to be seen, but one thing’s for sure — Perry isn’t taking this experiment lightly. Friday night she livestreamed a therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, who hosts Viceland.com’s The Therapist, and things got really real. The pop star discussed everything from drinking problems to suicidal thoughts down to why she got a pixie cut. According to Australia’s News Corp., “At one point, as she discussed her past battles with alcohol, a minder could be heard forcefully suggesting she stop the livestream. She refused.” With regards to her suicidal thoughts, Perry explained, “I wrote a song about it … I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed,” adding, “You can be right or you can be loved; I just want to be loved.”