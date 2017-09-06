What Is Going on With Katy Perry’s Livestream?

In keeping with the frankly exhausting rollout for her not-terrible album Witness, which dropped today, Katy Perry has decided to livestream her entire weekend online. In keeping with a Big Brother–style theme, Perry intends to spend the weekend inside her house, according to People, where she’ll host guests, perform some of her new music, and answer questions from fans. According to TMZ, the stunt will end with a live concert, performed for 1,000 select fans. If you tune into the livestream, as you can do above, you’ll mostly find Perry wandering around her house and discussing transcendental meditation, which she took part in around 3 p.m. ET. There’s a lively comments section next to the stream, which isn’t nearly as calming as meditation.

Photo: Katy Perry/YouTube

Later in the day, Perry did yoga with Jesse Tyler Ferguson.