Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Forcing Her to Pee Herself During Pride

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne and Starbucks are now at odds. Over the weekend, as Osbourne walked the streets of NYC for Pride, nature called. Unfortunately, Osbourne was without a toilet. When she stepped into a nearby Starbucks to relieve herself — the location on the corner of West 27th Street and Sixth Avenue — the employees wouldn’t let her use their restroom. The details are sparse on the why — did she not agree to purchase something, or was this one of those locations with a toilet only for employees? No matter — when Osbourne wasn’t allowed access to their facilities, she hashtag pissed [her] own pants, she tweeted. A shoe also fell victim to the golden stream, according to her brief account of the snafu:

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017

Starbucks has yet to respond to Osbourne’s complaint, yet the official @Starbucks account does appear to follow her on Twitter.