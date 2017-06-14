Latest News from Vulture

1:55 a.m.

Let Smooth Jazz Be Your Summer Cocktail Flavor With New Kenny G Branded Liquor

Cheers.

1:14 a.m.

Trevor Noah Reveals Jeff Sessions’s ‘Magical Creature’ Powers

The Attorney General doesn’t just look like an elf.

12:30 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Finale Recap: I Have No Choice

“Night” saps the terror and brutality out of Gilead at its most climactic moment.

12:13 a.m.

Natasha Lyonne Tried to Organize a Netflix Orgy in Brazil

Cast members from Orange is the New Black, Sense8 and Daredevil were “game.”

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: Poor Unfortunate Souls

How many fingerless corpses are in Rosewood these days?

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Watched Jeff Sessions’ Senate Testimony and Has a Few Highlights

Who knew Sessions was such a partier?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Paddleboarding Is Not a Crime

Marcus Lemonis calls this “the biggest transformation I have ever done to any business ever.”

Yesterday at 9:29 p.m.

Bob Dylan Might Have Used SparkNotes To Write His Nobel Prize Lecture

His descriptions of Moby Dick seem awfully familiar.

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

Broad City To Treat Trump’s Name as Profanity in Season 4

Ilana Glazer says there’s no room for the “orange” man on their show.

Yesterday at 7:37 p.m.

Katrina: American Crime Story is Officially Delayed

Katrina was originally intended to air before the Versace season of American Crime, but it will not come after.

Yesterday at 6:54 p.m.

T.I. Once Paid Seth Meyers Hundreds of Dollars For A Good Joke

John Mulaney was on hand to witness the entertainer’s generosity.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

How Jill Soloway Convinced Jay Duplass to Audition for Transparent With a Song

And Amy Landecker tells her younger self not to fret over “five extra pounds.”

Yesterday at 6:20 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Ends As It Began – By Amping Up the Anxiety

Season one of the Hulu series was effectively tense, and occasionally a little too much.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

Former Bachelor Franchise Producer Says ‘There’s a Lot of Sex That Never Airs’

“It’s par for the course that there is a drunken hookup that went too far — that certainly goes on all the time.”

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

In Praise of Dougie Jones, the Biggest Tease in the New Twin Peaks

The bizarrely hilarious character is Twin Peaks at its best.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp Is Trying to Make The Libertine Happen (Again)

He’s screening the movie as Glastonbury’s new Cinemageddon stage guest of honor.

Yesterday at 4:15 p.m.

A Jury Expert Explains the Cosby Trial’s Key Issues

Melissa Gomez, a jury expert and author of the book Jury Trials Outside In, gives the lowdown.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

John Lithgow Still Regrets Passing on Playing the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman

“How’s that for stupid? Actors are not necessarily smart people.”

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Eddie Izzard Got Chased by Three Teen Girls on His First Day Wearing a Dress Out

In his memoir Believe Me, the comedian talks about being confronted while changing in a women’s bathroom.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Leah Remini and Wendi McLendon-Covey Became Friends Doing a Reality Prank Series

▶️ “Poor Leah had to walk through Costco.”