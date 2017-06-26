Kevin Bacon’s Tremors Reboot Pilot Wriggles Over to SyFy

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Twenty seven years after the cult sci-fi horror movie Tremors invaded your childhood nightmares, Kevin Bacon will return in his starring role as Valentine McKee on the small screen. According to Deadline, SyFy just grabbed a pilot order for the reboot with their long, horrible worm tentacles. The original film has already spawned four sequels and a 2003 TV spin-of entitled Tremors: The Series. Now a quarter century after the modern emergence of Graboids, Bacon’s character is once again confronted by the existence of underground-dwelling monsters in the tiny town of Perfection, Nevada. Only now, in an Ash vs Evil Dead twist, he must also grapple with “age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex as well.” Said Bacon,”This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting. I just got to thinking, ‘Where would this guy end up after 25 years?.’” It’s unclear as of right now whether franchise co-stars like Frank Ward, Michael Gross, or Reba McEntire will make an appearance, but if the network neglects to wrangle a Reba cameo, we’ll swim through the dirt and burst screaming through of the lobby of SyFy ourselves.