Though several celebrities have recently come to the defense of Kathy Griffin after her picture holding a severed Trump head created massive public outcry, Kevin Hart thinks his fellow comedians should be more careful. “With social-media being the way that it is, if it’s negative it’s going to spread,” Hart said on The View. “Viral equals virus to a certain degree, so I think you have to use better judgement.” Hart explained that its a comic’s job to “always take risks,” but that with large platforms there’s added risks of upsetting more people. Still, he refused to say whether he believed Griffin or Bill Maher, who used the “N-word” on HBO last week, should be fired for their respective controversies. “I don’t think Bill Maher is a racist, but you know the consequence of using the word, you know how many people view your show,” Hart said. “It was stupid.”