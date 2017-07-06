Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Meet-Cute Happened at a Urinal

Once upon a time at a pair of urinals, Ed Sheeran met Jon Snow. On the Late Late Show, Kit Harington told Nicole Kidman and host James Corden about the nutty beginning of his friendship with the singer: “I was in the men’s urinal taking a piss. Sometimes a guy comes up next to you and does a double take while you’re taking a piss,” Harington explained. “Then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your dodger. And then he looks back at you and says ‘Are you Jon Snow?’ That was Ed Sheeran.” Here’s hoping that Sheeran saw Harington’s dodger, and not Jon Snow’s intentionally small penis.