5 mins ago

Aziz Ansari Recaps Master of None’s ‘Door #3’

“My dad actually pitched that story about the toothbrush! He said that’s a common thing that happens.”

10 mins ago

Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran’s Friendship Meet-Cute Happened at a Urinal

Harington told Nicole Kidman and James Corden the nutty beginning of his friendship with Ed Sheeran.

27 mins ago

Ed Sheeran Demonstrated His Gross Hidden Talent on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

This is a serious choking hazard.

29 mins ago

Rachel Bloom Cares So Little About Award Shows She Made a Music Video About It

But she’d totally take an Emmy for not caring.

12:18 p.m.

A Conversation With Ann Dowd and Margo Martindale

TV’s biggest scene-stealers are honored to be compared to each other. Just don’t call them character actors.

10:00 a.m.

All 213 Beatles Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

We had to count them all.

9:04 a.m.

Wonder Woman Has the Greatest Going-Out Tops Since Game of Thrones

Looks to take you from the battlefield to the club.

8:00 a.m.

Cynthia Erivo Starred in The Color Purple, and Then Her Whole Life Changed

The 30-year-old star is about to be catapulted into the next stratosphere of fame.

2:06 a.m.

Trevor Noah ‘Stops’ Trump’s Empty Promises by Signing a Worthless Document

The Daily Show looks into the president’s recent accomplishments.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Praised Be, Bitch

June is becoming a hero, but heroism has an unfortunate cost.

12:28 a.m.

Cher Announces Musical Based on Her Life Coming to Broadway in 2018

Broadway’s got Cher, babe.

12:14 a.m.

Pretty Little Liars Recap: In Dreams Begin Responsibilities

How does anyone do anything on this show without Mona?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Sink or Swim

Imagine an earnest, genuinely helpful version of Nathan for You. That’s what The Profit is like.

Yesterday at 10:53 p.m.

Ariana Grande Releases ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ to Benefit Bombing Victims

She closed her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert belting the song through tears.

Yesterday at 9:26 p.m.

James Corden Opens Show in London: ‘This Is Not a Country That Feels Afraid’

He promises “most fun-packed shows ever,” because the attackers “would hate that.”

Yesterday at 8:12 p.m.

Kevin Hart on Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher: Comics ‘Have to Use Better Judgement’

“Viral equals virus to a certain degree.”

Yesterday at 7:25 p.m.

Cyndi Lauper Will Write the Music for a Broadway Adaptation of Working Girl

“Its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about.”

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

The U.K.’s Misfits Is Getting a U.S. Reboot on Freeform

Starring Bobby Cannavale’s son!

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars’ Costume Designers Pick Their Favorite Looks From the Series

“It’s somehow always early fall in Rosewood.”

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Which Wonder Woman Costume Was Your Favorite?

The suffragette glasses, or Steve Trevor’s activewear?