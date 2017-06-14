Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani started doing stand-up comedy because of a scene in Four Weddings and a Funeral. He’s returned to the Hugh Grant rom-com about falling in love with Andie MacDowell (and running into her at the most inopportune times) over and over again, according to a Twitter thread he posted Wednesday afternoon. The Richard Curtis-penned movie was an inspiration for the movie he made about his own love story — The Big Sick, due out June 23 — and he and wife/co-writer Emily V. Gordon watched Four Weddings and a Funeral the day of their own wedding.

Between a WGA event and a concert, Nanjiani has occasionally run into Curtis, and told him about his love for the film. The day of The Big Sick’s opening, he got a package in the mail from the screenwriter: Four frames from Curtis’s personal reel of the movie. “Of course I recognize the scene instantly,” Nanjiani tweeted. “It’s Hugh Grant having 2nd thoughts before the final wedding. I get to hold it in my hands. I have no words.” Read Nanjiani’s thread for yourself:

Thread. (WARNING: Sappy content.) Anuone who knows me knows how much I adore Four Weddings & a Funeral. I saw it first in high school. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Had a crush on a girl who wanted nothing to do with me & in my head I was Hugh Grant & she was off with another guy but she'd come around. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I've seen it probably about 50 times since. It makes me laugh every time. It makes me cry every time. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I started stand-up cuz of Hugh Grant's best man speech in the beginning. My first few comedy years is me doing my best Hugh Grant. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

The day that @emilyvgordon & I walked into City Hall to get married, we watched Four Weddings & a Funeral. I laughed & cried. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

When we got the chance to make our movie, The Big Sick, Four Weddings was a constant reference point. “Is she a Duckface?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

We also explicitly reference Four Weddings in the movie when I show Emily my high school Hugh Grant inspired hair. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

My constant thought was “If 1 person loves our movie as much as I love Four Weddings, this will be a raging success.” It's unlikely. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

2 months ago, I'm presenting at the WGA Awards. Richard Curtis is there. I blab for too long, unscripted, about how much his work means. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I utterly & completely embarrass myself. After, his partner @emmafreud, reaches out to me & says it meant a lot to him. I don't believe her. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

They run a charity, Red Nose Day, & ask me to do a live video. I eat a spoonful of insane hot sauce & read my favorite Four Wedings quotes. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I end up jumping in a pool with my clothes on to cool off. I'm just trying to impress Richard Curtis. A week later, I see him at a concert. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

I just run up to him. He is incredibly kind & hilarious in person. He tells me a Hugh Grant story that just makes me love him even more. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

The premiere for our movie, The Big Sick, was 2 days ago. Just as we're about to leave, I get a package. It's from Richard Curtis. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

This is what he sent me. He cut it 4 frames from his personal reel of Four Weddings. Of course I recognize the scene instantly. pic.twitter.com/yyBjGCkkFq — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

It's Hugh Grant having 2nd thoughts before the final wedding. I get to hold it in my hands. I have no words. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

So I guess I'm saying: be nice to someone who loves what you do. It'll mean more to them than you can ever understand. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

Anyway, I'm gonna go watch Four Weddings & a Funeral now. I'm sure I'll laugh, but I bet I'll cry more this time. /END — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 14, 2017

To be fair, Nanjiani started the thread with a spoiler that it’d be sappy, but we’re still wiping away a tear.