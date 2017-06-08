Landline Trailer: John Turturro’s a Cheater and Jenny Slate Knows It

The Obvious Child team — Gillian Robespierre, Elisabeth Holm, and star Jenny Slate — are dialing it back to the 1990s with their new movie Landline. The lives of two Jewish-Italian sisters — Slate and newcomer Abby Quinn — are knocked off balance when they find out (via some snooping on the family desktop, no less) that their disconnected dad John Turturro has been cheating on their mom (Edie Falco). Soon enough that one infidelity bleeds into their personal relationships: big sister Dana (Slate) is having second thoughts about her fiancé while little sis Ali (Quinn) swears and swerves her way through high-school hookups. See Landline in all its grungy ’90s glory — without a smartphone in sight! — when it opens in select theaters July 21 and everywhere else August 4.

